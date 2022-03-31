Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker, has launched the C31 phone in the Indian market. The handset will go on sale on April 6, 2022, at 12 noon, via Realme.com, Flipkart and offline retail channels. Realme C31 comes with similar specifications as the Indonesian model. It will be offered in dark green and light silver shades. Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Confirmed for April 7, 2022.

Realme C31 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It is powered by a 12nm Unisoc T612 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

Welcoming the #realmeC31, powered with a Massive Battery in an Ultra-Slim Design.#NayeZamaneKaEntertainment making its way into your hearts soon! Starting at ₹8,999/- First Sale at 12 PM, 7th April, on https://t.co/HrgDJTI9vv & @Flipkart. Know more: https://t.co/qIeQYtjRVL pic.twitter.com/1JdOSEfkSj — realme (@realmeIndia) March 31, 2022

For photography, the device gets a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP macro sensor and an unspecified monochrome lens. Upfront, there is a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Realme C31 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to provide up to 45 days of battery life. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Realme C31 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant, whereas the 4GB + 64GB model cost Rs 9,999.

