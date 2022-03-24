Realme GT 2 Pro India launch has been set for April 7, 2022. The company teased the handset on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date and time. According to the teaser, Realme GT 2 Pro launch will take place at 12:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Realme's official YouTube and other social media channels. The device was unveiled at the MWC 2022 event in Barcelona last month. Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Might Take Place on April 7, 2022: Report.

The handset has also been launched in the Chinese market and is likely to carry a similar price tag as that of the Chinese model.

Realme GT 2 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme)

Get ready to welcome the #realmeGT2Pro! The World's First Sustainably Designed Smartphone is aesthetically pleasing, environmentally friendly, and durable.#GreaterThanYouSee. Launching at 12:30 PM, 7th April on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/pgZ3465uDC pic.twitter.com/IqY4pm6tsm — realme (@realmeIndia) March 24, 2022

It is priced at CNY 3,899 (approximately Rs 46,700) for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 51,500). The 12GB + 512GB model is listed at CNY 4,799 (approximately Rs 57,500).

In terms of specifications, Realme GT 2 Pro is likely to feature a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels. It might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset might be equipped with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there could be a 32MP selfie snapper.

