New Delhi, May 4: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is anticipated to be launched soon. Although Samsung has not officially shared any information about the device, various leaks have provided glimpses of what to expect. Recent speculation indicates that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may feature improvements in its design, camera quality, and processor.

As per reports, Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in early July 2025. The foldable device may be designed in a book-style format and will likely be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, smartwatches, and other products. Apple Watch Saves Life of 57-Year-Old Ohio Man Who Suffered Stroke During Jump Rope Workout, Video Goes Viral.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is anticipated to be one of the slimmest foldable smartphones on the market. When folded, it is expected to have a thickness of 8.9mm. Once unfolded, the device will likely measure 4.5mm in thickness. The smartphone could be pricier than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price is likely to be at around INR 1,64,999 for the base model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications and Features

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to deliver a powerful performance with the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 may offer up to 12GB of RAM. It is tipped to feature an expansive 8-inch inner display, along with a 6.5-inch cover display. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to come with an advanced camera setup. It may feature a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP secondary camera, and a 10MP sensor. Realme GT 7 Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Reports also suggest that the under-display camera will likely receive an upgrade for improved output. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could come with a 4,500mAh battery, and it may be supported by 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The foldable smartphone is likely to run on Samsung’s One UI 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2025 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).