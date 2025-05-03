Realme GT 7 may soon launch in India. Realme has teased the smartphone’s arrival through its social media channels. The smartphone maker said, "Industry's 1st 6-hour stable 120FPS." and it is being tested with Krafton, the developer of BGMI. GT 7 was recently launched in China. It is powered by a MediaTek D9400 Plus processor and features a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Realme GT 7 also comes with a 50MP primary camera. The Realme GT 7 might be launched in India with these specifications and features. Realme GT 7 price in India is expected to start at around INR 30,000. POCO F7 With 7,550mAh Battery Expected To Launch Soon in India, Likely Be Rebranded Version of Redmi Turbo 4 Pro; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 7 To Soon Launch in India

