Realme, the Chinese phone maker, will launch the GT 2 Explorer Master Edition in the home country on July 12, 2022. Soon after the launch of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, Realme's founder and CEO Sky Li announced that the Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition would be the first smartphone to be powered by the latest processor. Now, in a new Weibo post, Realme unveiled the launch date of its upcoming handset. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G Launched in India; First Online Sale on March 14, 2022.

According to the post, the Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition launch will take place on the above-mentioned date at 2 pm CST (11:30 am IST). The device will succeed the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition, which debuted last year. The handset was recently spotted on China's TENAA certification website with the model number RMX3551. The website also revealed several key specifications of the smartphone.

According to the TENAA website, Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition will sport a 6.7-inch UHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It will carry a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front sensor. Moreover, the smartphone was also listed on the 3C website, revealing 100W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2022 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).