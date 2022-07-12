Realme has officially launched the GT 2 Master Edition in the home country. The latest offering from Realme is the third smartphone under the GT 2 Series. It is the first device with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset will be available for purchase in the country from July 19, 2022. Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition To Be Launched on July 12, 2022.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP tertiary shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Realme GT 2 Master Edition is priced at CNY 3,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model, CNY 3,799 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 3,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

