New Delhi, Aug 27: Smartphone brand Realme on Thursday announced to elevate Madhav Sheth to spearhead the brand's operations in the Europe region. Currently Vice President realme and CEO, realme India, Sheth will lead the product, marketing and sales functions in the European market, starting with Spain, France, Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic, the company said in a statement. Realme 7 & Realme 7 Pro Smartphones to Be Launched in India on September 3, 2020.

Sheth, along with co-founder Sky Li, founded Realme in May 2018, and has since then successfully expanded to 59 regions and across five continents. The brand has added 15 million users in the first half of the year, taking the user base to 45 million globally. Realme has also emerged as one of the top four smartphone brands in India, Thailand, Cambodia and Egypt, and is among the top five in Myanmar, Philippines, Ukraine, Indonesia and Vietnam, according to data from Counterpoint Research and the IDC.

"Besides leading the Europe mandate, Sheth will continue to steer ahead the India growth story as the CEO of realme India as well," the company said.

Realme was one of the only two brands to have registered positive shipments growth in Q1 of this year, with 157 per cent increase year-over-year, according to data by Counterpoint Research.

"We have dared to leap ahead, time and again, and this is evident in the growth curve we witnessed in H1 2020," Sheth said in a statement this week. "We will continue to stay true to our mission to connect with the youth, offer the best tech-lifestyle experience, enable them to push their boundaries and challenge themselves."

