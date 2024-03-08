Mumbai, March 8: Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is the upcoming smartphone from Realme that was unveiled on March 7, 2024. The company shared a post on X about its upcoming smartphone, saying, "Witness a seamless fusion of style and innovation, all in the segment-first glass design of the new #NARZO70Pro5G." Now, Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch with a glass design on the back and an 'air gesture' feature that will let the customers use the smartphone without touching the screen.

The Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G will likely be launched at a competitive price as the NARZO series is reportedly known for its affordability. According to the report by India Today, Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G will be an affordable choice for customers looking to buy a new phone without "burning a hole" in their pockets. The company will soon confirm the exact launch date; however, we can expect segment-leading features in the upcoming NARZO 70 Pro 5G smartphone. iQOO Z9 5G Price and Storage Details Leaked Ahead of Launch on March 12: Check Specifications, Features and Other Details.

Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G Launching Soon in India:

Unlocking Elegance: Witness the dawn of a glass revolution with #NARZO70Pro5G. Reply with ‘👍' for plastic and ‘❤' for glass. Offer: If you trade your old plastic phone for a NARZO 70 Pro 5G, you can get a Rs.2000 Extra Exchange Bonus. Discover More: https://t.co/7wfS2LGwD4 pic.twitter.com/O7B7fpgDLJ — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) March 8, 2024

Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G Horizon-Inspired Design:

Break free from the ordinary! 💪 The #NARZO70Pro5G shatters boundaries with its segment-first, horizon-inspired glass design. Is the new NARZO going to be your style statement? Let us know in the replies. Discover More: https://t.co/7wfS2LGwD4 pic.twitter.com/lJKnAjOI9d — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) March 8, 2024

Realme already confirmed that Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G will have "Geometric Brilliance" and will be "inspired by the Horizon". Realme also claimed that its upcoming NARZO series smartphone will have India's first Sony IMX890 OIS camera sensor with a 1/1.56-inch size. The company claimed that it would capture 56% more light. Besides these features, the Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is claimed to launch with better software experience, better photography experience and better specifications than any other smartphone in the class. Finally, the company said, "See you in March", confirming that the smartphone will be launched in March 2024. The device will be available on the official company website and exclusively on Amazon India website. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Samsung A35 5G To Launch on March 11; Check Expected Price, Camera, Processor and Other Specifications of Upcoming Samsung A-Series Smartphones.

Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features: What To Expect?

According to the report by India Today, the Realme NARZO 70 Pro is expected to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the report said that the device may pack a 5,000mAh battery for a day. In terms of processors, the report said that the smartphone may pack a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. The device may launch with the latest Android 14-based operating system. According to multiple reports, the Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G price in India is rumoured to be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.

