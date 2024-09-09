New Delhi, September 9: Realme has launched its latest smartphone, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G, in India. The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G comes with the latest specifications and features. The Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is powered by the MediaTek processor, offers up to 12GB of RAM and comes with a powerful battery.

The Narzo 70 Turbo 5G comes with a motorsports-inspired design. The smartphone is available in different colour options, which include Turbo Yellow, Turbo Green, and Turbo Purple. Despite its premium build quality, the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G remains lightweight at 185 gm and has a slim profile of 7.6mm. Apple Glowtime Event: Tech Giant Likely To Delay Genmoji and Image-Generation Tools on Apple Intelligence for iPhone 16 Series Until iOS 18.2; Check Details.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Specifications and Features

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is powered by the Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch OLED Esports display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also offers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G includes a dual-camera setup on the back. The back camera setup of the smartphone includes a 50MP AI main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. The front camera of the smartphone includes a 16MP sensor. The Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch 10, AirPods 4; What To Expect From Apple Glowtime Event 2024.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Price and Availability

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G will go on sale starting from September 16 at 12 PM. The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G starts at a price of INR 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant during the early sale. The regular price of the 6GB + 128GB variant is at INR 16,999, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at INR 17,999. The top variant with 12GB + 256GB is priced at INR 20,999. Early buyers can avail of discounts of up to INR 2,000 until Diwali, bringing the price of the 6GB + 128GB variant to INR 14,999, the 8GB + 128GB to INR 15,999, and the 12GB + 256GB to INR 18,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2024 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).