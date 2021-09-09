Realme, the Chinese tech giant officially launched its first-ever tablet today in India. The company also launched Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i smartphones along with the tablet. The new tablet will go on sale in India on September 16, 2021 at 12 noon via Flipkart, realme.com and other leading stores. Realme Pad is priced at Rs 13,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. The 4G + Wi-Fi version costs Rs 15,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model whereas the 4GB + 64GB retails at Rs 17,999. Realme 8s 5G & Realme 8i With MediaTek Processors Launched, Priced in India From Rs 13,999.

The new tablet features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels. The display is capable of reducing the brightness to as low as 2 nits.

Realme Pad (Photo Credits: Realme)

Meet the #realmePad with: ✅ 6.9mm Ultra Slim & Light Design ✅ 26.31cm WUXGA+ Immersive Display ✅ 7100mAh Mega Battery & much more Priced at: 👉 3GB+32GB Wi-Fi (coming soon), ₹13,999 👉 3GB+32GB, ₹15,999 👉 4GB+64GB, ₹17,999 1st sale at 12 PM, 16th September. pic.twitter.com/F0qaAiJ6ca — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) September 9, 2021

It comes powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Realme Pad tablet gets an 8MP front camera and rear camera and dual-mic noise cancellation.

Realme Pad (Photo Credits: Realme)

It is fuelled by a 7,100mAh battery that can last 65 days and offers up to 12 hours of video playback. The device supports 18W fast charging and runs on Android 11 based Realme UI. Moreover, it comes with Dolby Atmos quad speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification to provide a crisp, surround sound experience. The company has also pre-installed the Smart Connect feature in the tablet that lets users use their Realme band or Realme Watch to unlock the Realme Pad.

