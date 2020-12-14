Realme India is all set to launch Watch S Series & Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition on December 23, 2020. The company has released a teaser of its upcoming watch & Buds Air Pro on its official Twitter handle. Realme has been concentrating more on its IoT portfolio including wireless earphones, accessories and smart home solutions. The Realme Watch S was launched in Pakistan a few months ago to take on Amazfit Verge & other similar watches. Realme 7 Pro First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com.

In terms of specifications, Realme Watch S will feature a 1.3-inch circular display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels.

Realme Watch S Series (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The watch will come with 16 sports modes including Stationary Bike, Cricket, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Strength Training, Football, Yoga & more. Realme claims to offer a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge. The company has not yet revealed the specifications of its upcoming Watch S.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition (Photo Credits: Realme India)

A report has claimed that the Watch will come with GPS support. On the other hand, Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition is likely to come with an active noise cancellation feature & could be priced slightly higher than the vanilla model. Pricing & other details of Watch S & Realme Buds Air Pro will be revealed during its launch event.

