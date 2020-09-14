Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker introduced the Realme 7 & Realme 7 Pro handsets in the Indian market earlier this month. Realme 7 device was made available for sale on September 10, 2020. Today, the Realme 7 Pro handset is all set to go on the first sale in India. The online sale will commence at 12 noon via Flipkart & Realme.com. The smartphone will be available for sale with a discount of Rs 1,000, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options as well. Realme 7 Pro & Realme 7 Smartphones Launching Today in India at 12:30 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme’s Event.

In terms of specifications, Realme 7 Pro features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For optics, the device comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main camera with Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP portrait lens & a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset with Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone will be offered in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage & 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS/ NavIC & a USB Type-C port. The device comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. Coming to the pricing, Realme 7 Pro with 6GB & 128GB is priced at Rs 19,999 whereas the 8GB RAM & 128GB model costs Rs 21,999.

