Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the Watch S Series & Buds Air Pro Master Edition today in India. The company has been teasing both the devices on its official Twitter revealing its key specifications. Realme Watch S Series might comprise of Realme Watch S & Realme Watch S Pro. The online launch event will commence at 12:30 pm via Realme's official YouTube & other social media handles. Users can also watch the live streaming of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme Watch S Series & Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition to Be Launched in India on December 23, 2020.

Realme Watch S has already been launched in Pakistan at PKR 14,999 (approximately Rs 6,907). We expect the price of Watch S in India to be somewhere around it. The smart watch might feature a 1.3-inch circular, auto-brightness display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels.

Realme Watch S Series (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Seems like @imrealasim can’t get enough of the super smart and trendy #realmeWatchSPro. Here’s a sneak peek of him unboxing #TheStylishNewPro. Stand a chance to win the #realmeWatchSseries by watching the livestream tomorrow at 12:30 PM: https://t.co/Dl6IJSGcSL pic.twitter.com/xFqFooL3Jm — realme Link (@realmeLink) December 22, 2020

Realme Watch S is likely to come with 16 sport modes & more than 100 watch faces & could pack a 390mAh battery that may offer 15 days of usage on a single charge. The device is water resistant only up to 1.5 metres & is likely to come with real-time heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring features.

Realme Watch S Series (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme Watch S Pro is tipped to sport a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen circular display & could come with 100 watch faces, 420mAh battery. On the other hand, Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition will be introduced as a successor to the Realme Buds Air Pro. The upcoming earbuds might come with active noise cancellation feature is said to be designed by French designer Jose Levy. Pricing & other details of Realme Watch S Pro & Buds Air Pro Master Edition will be revealed during its launch event.

