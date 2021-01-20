Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to introduce the next generation of the Realme X smartphone. Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth shared the official teaser of Realme X series on its official Twitter handle. The end of the video showcases a tagline 'X is the Future'. The company has not provided any details about the upcoming phone but a new report suggests that Realme X series could be a re-branded model of either Realme X7 or Realme X7 Pro that was launched in China and Taiwan recently. Realme C12 Smartphone With 4GB Variant Launched in India at Rs 8,999.

Last November, Sheth announced that the company plans to launch Realme X7 series in India in 2021. A support page of Realme X7 Pro was also reportedly spotted on the Realme India website last month.

Are you future ready? RT if you are Xcited. #XisTheFuture pic.twitter.com/hg7be8A8yy — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 18, 2021

Realme X7 series comes with punch-hole displays, a 120Hz refresh rate and quad rear cameras. Realme X7 comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC whereas Dimensity 1000+ chipset powers the Realme X7 Pro device.

The company is also working on its new flagship phone with Snapdragon 888 SoC alongside X series. This phone is reportedly codenamed 'Realme Race'. Realme India is also expected to launch Realme V15 5G in India that debuted in China earlier this month. Realme V15 has also received a BIS certificate (Bureau of Indian Standards) a few days back.

