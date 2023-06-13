San Francisco, June 13: Amid subreddits' protest against the company's new application programming interface (API) pricing changes, the social discussion platform Reddit faced a brief outage.

The company has now fixed the issue which caused problems while loading content. According to Reddit's status page, the outage started on Monday.

Users Reported Reddit Outage on Twitter

Reddit has gone down amidst thousands of pages going private in protest of Reddit trying to charge 3rd party apps for access to the site Let the madness ensue pic.twitter.com/zARXmAI0Qh — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) June 12, 2023

Coincidence that #Reddit has gone down world-wide JUST as 40% of subs begin their blackout in protest at their new 3rd party policy? I think not... 'Front Page of the Internet'? Yeah, and now they're the ones controlling the news. ☠️#RedditBlackout #RedditGoesDark #Redditdown pic.twitter.com/YfqDIItHH4 — AJ Donnelly - 🇬🇧 Actor | Voice Artist | Host (@EggHeadAJ) June 12, 2023

Taking to Twitter, several users reported the issue. While one user posted, "Reddit down for anybody?? #Reddit", another said, "#reddit melting down rn."

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, 54 per cent of people had reported problems while using the website, 33 per cent while using the application, and 14 with server connection.

Last week, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session to discuss the platform's controversial API changes, confirming that the company is not planning to revive its coming API pricing changes that have caused multiple developers to announce they will be shutting down their apps.

Following the new API pricing changes at the social discussion platform, more than 6,000 subreddits have gone dark, including many of the platform's most-subscribed communities such as r/funny, r/aww, r/gaming, r/music, and r/science, meaning these communities are no longer publicly accessible, even to Reddit users who previously subscribed to them.

Many subreddits taking part in the protest are planning to go private for 48 hours, but some plan to remain private until things change.

