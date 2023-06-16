Mumbai, June 16: Xiaomi has announced a new 4G smartphone. It comes with an IP53-rated build (dust and splash resistance) and a glass-back design.

Additionally, the new handset gets a 6.79-inch LCD display with FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. A fingerprint sensor is placed on the side. iPhone 15 Release Date in India: From Launch Date to Design and Cameras, Here’s Everything Known So Far.

Redmi 12 Specs

The Redmi 12 is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU and 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The 128GB/ 256GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage can be expandable (up to 1TB) with a micro SD card.

The new handset runs Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 on top. It supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Redmi 12 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It sports an 8MP front camera (f/2.1 aperture) for selfies. The 50MP primary rear camera (f/1.8) is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2), a 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) and a LED flash. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launch Timeline Leaked; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

Redmi 12 Price

The Redmi 12 comes with a starting price of USD 149 (approx Rs. 12,210) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Polar Silver colours. The company has not revealed the Indian price tag.

