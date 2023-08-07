New Delhi, Aug 7: In the ever-evolving landscape of smartphones, Xiaomi has continuously proven its ability to provide feature-packed devices at budget-friendly prices. With the launch of Redmi 12, the smartphone brand takes this commitment to affordability and performance to new heights.

Combining cutting-edge technology with an attractive price point, the Redmi 12 aims to strike the perfect balance between premium features and accessibility. Whether you're a photography enthusiast or a multitasking pro, this device promises to deliver an exceptional user experience. Apple's New iPhone Rumoured to Be Launched on September 13.

We used the 6GB+128GB variant of the newly launched Redmi 12 in Moonstone Silver colour for almost a month, and here is what we think about the latest device. With its sleek design, the Redmi 12 grabs attention right from the start. The attention to detail in crafting the phone's aesthetics reflects the brand's commitment to creating a device that feels both premium and modern.

One of its key features is the elegant glass back panel, giving it a premium and sophisticated appearance. The top houses an AI triple camera setup, each lens framed with sleek silver metallic rims. At the front, there is a 6.79-inch FHD+ Dot Display boasting a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The display incorporates a punch-hole notch design and slim bezels on three sides, offering an immersive viewing experience. Spyware Maker LetMeSpy Shuts Down After Hacker Deletes Server Data.

During our testing, we noticed that every touch felt seamless and highly responsive, greatly enhancing the overall user experience. The display looked good and comfortable to use even in sunlight. Every image on the device is sharp and detailed. As we played games and watched videos, the viewing experience on this large 6.71-inch screen proved to be nothing short of amazing.

The experience has been quite satisfactory with no complaints while streaming favourite content, browsing the web, or simply scrolling through social media. Regarding its physical attributes, the phone weighs about 198 grams and feels comfortable to hold and use with just one hand.

Moreover, the phone runs on the powerful and fast MediaTek Helio G88 processor, specifically designed to enhance gaming capabilities and provide fast application launches and seamless operation. This SoC makes the device one of the fastest in the segment.

If you're a gamer, you'll love this device! Its powerful processor and ample RAM make it ideal for gaming, delivering fast and responsive performance. When playing popular games such as Call of Duty or PUBG, the device is capable of achieving medium to high frame rates, ensuring that your gaming experience is smooth and enjoyable. In addition, the apps loaded quickly, and multitasking between multiple apps was seamless without any issues.

Photography enthusiasts are in for a treat with the Redmi 12's advanced camera setup. The phone boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone offers various shooting modes, including macro mode, portrait mode, night mode, and a high-resolution 50MP mode.

Talking about the camera result -- in daylight conditions, the camera performance proved to be quite impressive. We took various pictures, including skies, people, flowers, trees, and many more. In every condition, the camera performed well and was above the expectation at this price point.

The main 50MP camera took high-resolution pictures, and its night mode enabled photography even in low-light conditions. The 8MP selfie camera excels at capturing clear, high-quality images whether you're taking selfies or making video calls. For frequent phone users looking for a seamless experience, the Redmi 12 is an excellent choice.

You can also choose between wired connectivity via the 3.5mm audio jack or wireless Bluetooth to connect your headphones or speakers, offering versatile options for an enjoyable listening experience. With ample storage of 128GB, and with 1TB expandable storage you can store all your favourite apps, photos, and videos with ease. Its expansive 5GB of idle ROM space complements the 6GB RAM, which can be extended up to 11GB.

With its 5,000mAh battery, the Redmi 12 offers an impressive battery life that can easily power you through a busy day. During our testing, the device proved capable of lasting for an entire day of heavy use, including photography, video streaming, and playing games.

Additionally, the Redmi 12 comes with an IP53-rated splash resistance (very few devices in this segment). The company is offering the device in two variants -- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage -- for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,499, respectively, across Mi.com, Amazon.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorised retail partners.

Conclusion: The Redmi 12 is a game-changer in the mid-range smartphone market, offering a perfect blend of affordability and performance. With its premium design, powerful hardware, exceptional camera capabilities, and long-lasting battery, this device is poised to revolutionise the way we perceive budget-friendly smartphones.

(Shrey Srivastava can be reached at shrey.s@ians.in)