New Delhi, June 14: The Samsung flagship smartphone model’s Fan Edition model is readying up to come this year after a hiatus of a year, as the South Korean tech major chose to skip it for the Galaxy S22.

Rumours are rife that that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is going to get the Fan Edition (FE) avatar soon. Essentially, the Galaxy S23 FE phone is the lesser version of the current flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones and hence, comparatively affordable as well. While there’s no confirmation of the product yet, new reports indicate the expected launch timeline of the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 Spotted at BIS Website Indicating Imminent India Launch; Specifications Leaked.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – Expected Launch Timeline

The Galaxy S23 FE smartphone was rumoured to be introduced before the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, but it is now thought to be unlikely as the new foldable smartphones will be launched at the Unpacked event later next month. As per the latest reports the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be arriving in the third quarter this year, but there’s another catch, it will be launched in only select markets. However, it is expected to be offered in many global markets at a later date. iPhone 15 Release Date in India: From Launch Date to Design and Cameras, Here’s Everything Known So Far.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – Expected Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Fan Edition is likely to come powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset that also powers the Galaxy S22 series, while any Snapdragon version is not expected this time around. The smartphone is likely to come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely to offer a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera teamed with an 8MP telephoto and a 12MP ultra wide-angle lens, while the selfie camera is likely to be a 12MP unit. The smartphone is thought to be packing in a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 01:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).