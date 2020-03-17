Redmi K30 Pro To Be Launched on March 24; Could Launch in India as Poco F2

Redmi K30 Pro Smartphone (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi is all set to launch the highly awaited Redmi K30 Pro smartphone in the home market on March 24, 2020. Amidst Coronavirus scare, the launch date was confirmed by the Chinese phone maker by posting a teaser on micro-blogging site, Weibo. The upcoming smartphone has been highly awaited for quite some time now, for the reason that it would pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G compatibility, AMOLED display, higher refresh rate and much more. Xiaomi Global Head Seeks Exemption for Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000 From GST Price Hike, Tweets to PM Modi.

The Redmi K30 Pro is excitingly awaited in India too. There are speculations in the market claiming that the Chinese phone maker might launch this smartphone in India by rebranding it as Poco F2.

Going by the poster listed Weibo, the Redmi K30 Pro smartphone will make its official debut on March 24. The poster image features a race car theme hinting that the device will be fast and powerful, which is likely to be Snapdragon 865 chipset. Previous reports claim that the Redmi K30 Pro will pack 4,700 mAh battery along with notch-less AMOLED display, pop-up selfie camera, 33W fast charging technology and much more.

A popular tipster, Ishan Agarwal recently revealed that Redmi K30 Pro smartphone could be one of the cheapest devices to pack Snapdragon 865 SoC. He also added that the company is quite aggressive with its approach for Redmi K30 Pro and they are eyeing for an affordable price tag. Now, it remains to be seen if the company launches the device as Redmi K30 Pro or rebrands it under the Poco sub-brand, by launching Poco F2.

It is important to note that the Poco X2 is essentially a rebranded version of Redmi K30 that never made it to the Indian market. As a reminder, Poco X2 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 15,999. Also, the company has been giving some hints regarding Poco F2's arrival. So, all this suggest that Redmi K30 Pro could be launched in India as Poco F2. As the smartphone is slated to launch on March 24, the company won't take much time to announce the arrival of Poco F2.