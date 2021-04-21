Xiaomi owned Redmi is all set to launch its Redmi K40 gaming phone on April 27, 2021. The company shared the teaser of its upcoming phone on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo' which reveals its launch date and time. As per the teaser, the device will be launched at 7:30 pm local time (6 pm IST). The upcoming gaming device will come with hidden shoulder buttons and likely to carry a similar front panel design as that of other Redmi K40 Series smartphones. The hidden shoulder will stick out when a user uses the slider on the side of the phone. Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro & Redmi K40 Pro+ With Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Redmi K40 Gaming Phone (Photo Credits: Weibo)

The phone will reportedly feature a triple rear camera module with lights on the top and bottom of the camera module that light up when the slider is switched to gaming mode. Camera sensors are not known at the moment.

Reports have claimed that the upcoming gaming handset is likely to retain a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 48MP triple camera setup from the Redmi K40 Vanilla model. As of now nothing much has been known about the Redmi K40 gaming phone. We expect the company to start releasing more teaser before its official launch.

