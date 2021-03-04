Xiaomi owned Redmi officially launched the Redmi Note 10 Series today in the Indian market. Redmi Note 10 Series comprises of Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphones. The Redmi Note 10 Series phones are introduced as the successor to the Redmi Note 9 Series that was launched last year. All Redmi Note 10 Series phones will be available via Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home and other retail partners. Redmi Note 10 will be available for sale on March 16, 2021 whereas the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be sold on March 17, 2021 and March 18, 2021 respectively with exciting offers. Redmi Note 10 Series Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole IPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The handset runs on the Android 11 based MIUI 12 operating system and comes packed with a 5,020mAh battery with a 33W fast charger in the box.

Display is everything on a Note for our #MiFans hence, we wont disappoint you cause, the #RedmiNote10 also comes with a 16.33cm #SuperAMOLED Display. We know what you like and we are here to provide. #ILoveRedmiNote #10on10 pic.twitter.com/ZoKvNuhTTq — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series is coming! (@RedmiIndia) March 4, 2021

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a quad rear camera system comprising a 108MP main camera with Samsung HM2 sensor, a 5MP super macro lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone gets camera features including Night Mode 2.0, Vlog Mode, Magic Clone Mode, Long Exposure Mode, Video Pro Mode and Dual Video Mode. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The device will be available in Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue and Dark Night colours.

Redmi Note 10 Pro (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Redmi Note 10 Pro flaunts a -inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the device gets a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP super macro lens. The phone comes powered by Snapdragon 732G SoC and fuelled by a 5,020mAh battery with a 33W fast charger in the box. On the other hand, Redmi Note 10 will be offered in three gorgeous colours - Aqua Green, Frost White and Shadow Black.

Redmi Note 10 (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

The handset comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, Hi-Res dual speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 10 comes with a 48MP primary shooter with a Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 13MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Coming to the pricing, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB & 64GB model. The 6GB & 128GB will be available at Rs 19,999 whereas the 8GB & 128GB model gets a price tag of Rs 21,999. Redmi Note 10 Pro costs Rs 15,999 for the 6GB & 64GB model whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variant are priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. On the other hand, Redmi Note 10 with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999 whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 13,999.

