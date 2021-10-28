Xiaomi-owned Redmi is all set to launch the Note 11 Series today in the home country. The company has been teasing the device on its official Weibo account for the past couple of weeks. The company will also launch Redmi Smart Band Pro and Watch 2 along with the Note 11 Series. The launch event will commence at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST) and will be streamed live via Redmi's official Weibo account. Redmi Note 11 Series To Be Launched Tomorrow, Check Expected Prices & Other Details Here.

Redmi Note 11 Series (Photo Credits: Weibo))

Redmi Note 11 Series will consist of Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ smartphones. All variants will come with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. The Note 11 phone will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For photography, the device might get a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera.

Redmi Note 11 Series (Photo Credits: Weibo)

The Pro model is expected to get a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging facility, a 108MP main camera. On the other hand, the Note 11 Pro+ phone is likely to carry similar specifications as that of Note 11 Pro except for the fast charging and processor. Redmi Note 11 is likely to be priced from CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,050) Whereas Pro and Pro+ variants could begin at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700) and CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 25,713).

Redmi Smart Band Pro (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Redmi Smart Band Pro is said to flaunt a rectangular AMOLED touch screen. It could get Bluetooth connectivity, GPS, SpO2 sensor, interchangeable strap locked in with a mechanical system, a pogo pin charging system.

Redmi Watch 2 (Photo Credits: Weibo)

On the other hand, Redmi Watch 2 will be introduced as the successor to the Redmi Watch. It will come with a square display, slight curved edges, several sports modes and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2021 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).