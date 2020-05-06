Redmi Note 9 Pro Goes on Second Sale in India; Check Prices & Exciting Offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi owned Redmi Note 9 Pro went on first sale yesterday in India. The company had also announced May 6 as the date of the second sale for users who couldn't buy the smartphone during the first sale. Interested customers can purchase the handset with Rs 1000 Off with ICICI Bank Credit Cards & Debit Cards via Amazon India & Xiaomi India's Official Website. Redmi Note 9 Pro Goes on Sale in India; Check Offers & Next Sale Date.

Coronavirus India lockdown has postponed many smartphone launches. Redmi Note 9 Pro was initially supposed to go on sale on March 17 but due to the nationwide quarantine, the Chinese smartphone maker had to postpone the sale. Redmi Note 9 Pro launched with 4GB & 64GB, 6GB & 128GB is priced at Rs 13,999 & Rs 16,999 respectively. Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera module with a 48MP Main Camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter & a 2MP depth sensor. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Postponed Due To Lockdown In India To Fight Against Coronavirus.

Backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G SoC powers the highest rated smartphone under Rs 20,000. Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system & flaunts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ dot display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies & video calls.