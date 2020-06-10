Redmi Note 9 Pro Max India Sale Today at 12PM via Amazon.in & Mi.com; Check Prices & Exciting Offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi owned Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale in India. The mobile phone will be sold at 12 pm via Amazon India & Mi.com with Airtel double data benefits with Rs 298 & Rs 398 unlimited packs. The exchange offer is not available due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. Redmi Note 9 Pro Series Launched in India From Starting Price of Rs 12,999; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Features a 6.67-inch FHD+ dot display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The device comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies and attending video calls, there is a 32MP snapper.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset, the handset comes packed with a 5,020mAh battery with a 33W fast charging facility. The smartphone will be offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White & Interstellar Black shades. The handset comes in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage & 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage.

In addition to this, the stunning mobile features Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS. infrared, NavIC, USB Type-C port & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs 16,499 for 6GB & 64GB whereas the 6GB & 128GB, 8GB & 128GB costs Rs 17,999 & Rs 19,999 respectively.