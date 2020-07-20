Xiaomi owned Redmi, the Chinese smartphone is all set to launch the Redmi Note 9 handset in India. The Redmi Note 9 India model may come with some differences from the global variant that was launched in April this year. According to the reports, the firm will be announcing the mobile phone with 6GB of RAM. The online-only launch event will commence at 12 pm IST, via Redmi India's official YouTube & social media handles. Interested users can also watch live streaming by clicking on the below-embedded video. Redmi Note 9 India-Spec Variant Likely To Get 6GB RAM: Report.

In terms of specifications, the handset could sport a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. For optics, the smartphone may come equipped with a quad rear camera flaunting a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there could be a 13MP snapper for selfies & video calling. Expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, the mobile phone will be offered with up to 6GB of RAM & up to 128GB internal storage.

The time has come to LEVEL UP 🎮 Up your GAME , quite literally with the #UndisputedChampion arriving on 20th July 🤩 Get notified NOW: https://t.co/7Stn3uyFxr pic.twitter.com/LuDrduIs8f — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 19, 2020

The handset may come packed with a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging facility. Additionally, the smartphone might get Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, Infrared, GPS, A-GPS, a rear fingerprint sensor & more. The Redmi Note 9 will succeed Redmi Note 8 & is likely to be priced from Rs 10,000. More details of Redmi Note 9 will be revealed during its launch event.

