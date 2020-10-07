New Delhi, Oct 7: Xiaomi subsidiary Mi on Wednesday launched two new audio products SonicBass Wireless Earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2C in the India market. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones will be available in black and blue colours for an introductory price of Rs 999 starting October 7. Post the introductory offer, the device will be available for Rs 1,299. Redmi Earbuds 2C will be available for an introductory price of Rs 1,299 starting October 7 and post the introductory offer, they will be available for Rs 1,499. Redmi 9, Redmi 9A & Redmi 9C Smartphones Launched Globally; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

"With the launch of Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2C, we hope to further provide more options in the audio segment, making technology accessible to all consumers catering to increased consumption needs,'' Sneha Tainwala, Redmi India Lead, said in a statement.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones is an in-ear neckband styled audio device. It houses on-board volume controls and a multi-function button for ease of access to various multimedia controls and comes with anti-wax silicone ear tips with magnetic earbuds.

The earphones feature dual mics coupled with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation). The dual mics work in tandem with the on board ENC to suppress any ambient noise and provide clear call quality at the receiving end. Meanwhile, Redmi Earbuds 2C features silicone tips that allow passive noise isolation. It features improved ENC (environmental noise cancellation) that allows crystal clear call quality with its built-in microphones. Along with 12 hours of usage with the charging case, Redmi Earbuds 2C also comes with an IPX4 rating, making it sweat and splash resistant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).