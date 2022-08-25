Reliance Industries will host its 45th Annual General Meeting on August 29, 2022. During the AGM, Reliance Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani will reveal the future roadmap of the company. 5G Spectrum Auction Ends with Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore; Reliance Jio Top Bidder.

Reliance AGM 2022 (Photo Credits: Flame of Truth Twitter)

Reliance is likely to announce the Jio 5G network, O2C (oil to chemical unit) business, Jio Phone 5G launch and more. The 45th Annual General Meeting will take place at 2 PM IST and will be streamed live via Reliance Jio's official YouTube channel.

Last year's AGM saw the launch of JioPhone Next, a solar and new energy business. As mentioned above, in this year's AGM, we might witness, Reliance Jio and Reliance Digital's future, 5G roll out and JioPhone 5G launch. In addition to this, reports have claimed that Reliance could also put its Jio platform to IPO.

Reliance spent Rs 88,078 crore and acquired a total of 24.7 GHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz and 26 GHz bands. According to the annual report of Reliance Industries, Jio has completed its plan regarding 5G coverage in the top 1,000 cities across the country and revealed 22 cities which will get the 5G network in the beginning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).