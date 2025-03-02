New Delhi, March 2: Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G, the latest smartphones from the Galaxy A series. Following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in January, these new smartphones offer the latest features at an affordable price. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A26 5G come equipped with AI-powered capabilities to enhance user experience and extended software support.

The Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G come equipped with an Object Eraser feature, which will allow users to remove unwanted distractions from their photos. Additionally, the Filters feature will enable users to create custom filters by extracting colours and styles from their existing photos. Additionally, Samsung is providing 6 years of OS updates and security patches for all three models. iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Likely in September; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Specifications and Features

Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 comes with 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy A56 is powered by Exynos 1580 processor. The Galaxy A36 features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and the Galaxy A26 is powered by the Exynos 1380 processor. These smartphones are equipped with 5,000mAh battery and runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15.

The Galaxy A56 5G camera setup features a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 12MP front camera. The Galaxy A36 5G offers a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 12MP front camera. The Galaxy A26 5G includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 13MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G and Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Price Details

The Samsung Galaxy A56 price starts at USD 499 (approximately INR 44,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant and the 8GB RAM and 256GB option is priced at USD 549 (around INR 48,000). The Galaxy A36 is priced at USD 399 (about INR 35,200) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant is priced at USD 415 (approximately INR 36,500). Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro Launch on March 4 in India; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Smartphones From Phone 3a Series.

As per reports, the Galaxy A26 price is USD 299 (around INR 26,400) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant, the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant is priced at USD 375 (approximately INR 33,100). The Indian price for these smartphone models is expected to be announced on March 3, 2025, along with further details regarding their availability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2025 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).