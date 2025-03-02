New Delhi, March 2: iPhone 17 series is one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of the year. Apple is set to introduce its new models later this year. The iPhone 17 series is likely to feature a new look, along with camera and display improvements. Among them, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with upgraded design, enhanced features, and improved specifications.

As per reports, iPhone 17 Pro Max may launch in the second week of September 2025. Although Apple has not confirmed the specific details yet, it is speculated that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available around this time. Along with the Pro Max, other models like iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro will likely be introduced in the iPhone 17 series. OPPO Reno 14 Pro Launch Likely in Mid-2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Reports indicate that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a camera bump with an aluminium back panel paired with glass. The triple camera setup is likely to stay the same, but there are expectations that the flash and LiDAR sensor will be shifted to the right side. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will be Apple's flagship model for the 17 series and is expected to come with a premium price. iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India is expected to be around INR 1,44,900. Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro Launch on March 4 in India; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Smartphones From Phone 3a Series.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is anticipated to feature a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display equipped with ProMotion technology. It is also expected to have a new anti-reflective coating on the display. The device is likely to be powered by an A19 Pro chipset and may come with up to 12GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence features. It is expected to include triple 48MP camera at the rear and a 24MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely run on iOS 19.

