iQOO Z10R will launch in India on July 24. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed a few specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone. The device is confirmed to come with an IP68 + IP69 rating for protection against dust and water splashes. The smartphone will come with a thickness of 7.39 mm and will include two colour options, like Moonstone and Aquamarine. It may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and is likely to feature upto 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. iQOO Z10R price may come in between INR 15,000 and INR 20,000 in India. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Launch in India Confirmed on July 25, 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features of New Smartphone by Lava Mobiles.

iQOO Z10R Will Feature IP68 + IP69 Rating

No splash too strong. No storm too wild. The all-new #iQOOZ10R is Segment's Leading Water & Dust protection Smartphone* — built with IP68 + IP69 to keep you fearless, no matter the elements. Water. Dust. No worries. 💪🌊 Launching 24th July on @amazonIN and… pic.twitter.com/P5H4QasLS9 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 19, 2025

