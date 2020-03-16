Samsung Galaxy M21 All Set To Be Launched in India Today; Check Expected Price, Features, Variants & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M21 Launch (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is ready to bring the Galaxy M21 device in the Indian market At 12 pm IST. The mobile has been teased previously on twitter, official Samsung website & other media handles. The company hasn't organized a press event for the launch, but you can get latest updates about Galaxy M21 & its launch here. So stay tuned with Latestly. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Launching in India Today; Watch LIVE Streaming of Dual Display Smartphone Launch Event.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Will Feature a sAMOLED waterdrop notch display & is rumoured to be powered by an Octa-core Exynos 9611 Chipset. The smartphone will flaunt A 48MP triple rear shooter setup & A 20MP Selfie Camera. The device will come packed with an unmatched 6,000mAh battery & may run on Android 10 based One UI 2 Operating system. Expected to arrive in blue, black & violet shades, the Galaxy M21 might get a starting price of Rs 10,990.