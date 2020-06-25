Samsung, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer, has increased the prices for the Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31 phones in India. Both the mid-range offerings from the electronic major have become expensive by Rs 500 respectively. This price hike applies to the devices purchased via offline stores. However, the smartphones are listed online on the company's official e-store with the revised prices. An official reason for the price hike is still awaited from the company. Samsung Galaxy M01s Smartphone & Galaxy Watch 3 Likely to Be Launched in India Soon: Report.

With the new prices coming into effect last week, the Samsung Galaxy M21 will now retail at Rs 14,499 while the Galaxy M31 handset will cost Rs 17,499. Though the company hasn't specified any exact reason for the price hike, we assume that it is subjected to GST duty increase on smartphones. The Galaxy M21 was originally introduced with a starting price of Rs 13,499. The 6GB RAM variant was launched at Rs 15,499.

Samsung Galaxy M21(Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The main highlights of the Galaxy M21 are 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Exynos 9611 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, up to128GB of storage, One UI 2.0 based on Android 10, 6,000mAh battery and more. For optics, there is a triple rear camera module at the back comprising of a 48MP primary sensor assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP depth sensor. Samsung 2020 QLED 8K TVs to Be Launched in India Next Week: Report.

Samsung Galaxy M31 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

On the other hand, the Galaxy M31 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, there is an Exynos 9611 chipset that is clubbed with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It runs on the One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

