New Delhi, September 16: Samsung is reportedly preparing the launch of its next flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, which could make its debut early next year. Though the company has not officially confirmed the details, leaks and reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series may include Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro models.

As per a report of Times Now, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is said to replace the "Plus" model. The Galaxy S26 series might launch in January 2026. Details about the price, specifications, and features of the rumoured Galaxy S26 series models will be revealed at the official launch event. However, as per multiple reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be priced in India at around INR 1,59,990. Realme 15 Lite 5G Launch Likely Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is rumoured to be the slimmest smartphone yet, with a thickness of 5.5mm. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge measured 5.8mm, while Apple’s iPhone Air is launched with 5.6mm in thickness. The Tecno Pova Slim 5G was launched in India with 5.95mm of thickness. If reports are correct, the S26 Edge will be Samsung’s slimmest smartphone so far. Vivo Y31 5G and Vivo Y31 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Vivo Y31 Series 5G Smartphones Launched in India.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to bring noticeable upgrades across its models. Reports suggest that the Galaxy S26 Edge could feature a 6.66-inch display, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra may arrive with a 6.89-inch display, surrounded by slim bezels measuring around 1.2mm. The S26 Ultra model is also tipped to include Samsung’s third-generation anti-reflective glass for an improved viewing experience. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is also expected to launch with a compact design. Reports suggest that the model will likely feature built-in Qi2 wireless charging magnets. Alongside these, the Galaxy S26 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.27-inch display.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Now), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

