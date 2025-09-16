New Delhi, September 16: Vivo Y31 series 5G is launched in India. The smartphone maker said, "With cutting-edge features, powerful processors, and industry-leading durability, the Y31 Series is crafted to deliver everyday reliability and next-level entertainment." Vivo Y31 series 5G includes Vivo Y31 5G and Vivo Y31 Pro 5G smartphone models. The Vivo Y31 5G price in India starts at INR 14,999, while the Vivo Y31 Pro 5G price starts at INR 18,999 in India.

Vivo has launched the Y31 5G with Rose Red and Diamond Green colour options. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon processor. The Vivo Y31 Pro 5G comes in Mocha Brown and Dreamy White colour options. The device features a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor and comes with an IP64 rating. OPPO Find X9 Pro Launch Likely in October; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo Y31 5G Specifications and Features

Vivo Y31 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and runs on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15. It features a 6.68-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Y31 5G features a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The device includes a dual rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 0.08MP secondary sensor, while the front camera features an 8MP lens.

Vivo Y31 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

Vivo Y31 Pro 5G comes with a 6.72-inch display offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The Y31 Pro 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The front camera of the device comes with an 8MP lens. The smartphone is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About Samsung’s New Fan Edition Smartphone.

Vivo Y31 5G and Vivo Y31 Pro 5G Price in India

The Vivo Y31 5G is available at INR 14,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant and INR 16,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant. Additionally, the Vivo Y31 Pro 5G comes at INR 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB version and INR 20,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Both smartphones can now be purchased through the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and partner retail outlets across the country.

