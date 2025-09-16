Realme 15 Lite 5G is expected to soon launch in India. As per a report of Xpertpick, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It may feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup, which may include a 50MP Sony LYT-600 OIS sensor, a 2MP lens, and a flicker sensor, along with a 16MP front camera. It could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which may support 80W fast charging. The Realme 15 Lite 5G is expected to come in two storage configurations. The Realme 15 Lite 5G with 8GB+128GB may be priced around INR 17,999, and the 8GB+256GB variant could be priced at INR 19,999. Vivo Y31 5G and Vivo Y31 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Vivo Y31 Series 5G Smartphones Launched in India.

Realme 15 Lite 5G Specs (Expected)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

