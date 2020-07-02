Gurugram, July 2: Samsung on Thursday announced Rs 7,000 price cut on its foldable premium Galaxy Z Flip smartphone in India. Galaxy Z Flip will now start at Rs 108,999 instead of Rs 115,999. Additionally, consumers can avail an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 if they upgrade to Galaxy Z Flip from select smartphones. The company said in a statement that Galaxy Z Flip consumers can also avail no-cost EMI up to 18 months through leading banks. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Mirror Gold Colour Variant Introduced in India At Rs 1.10 Lakh.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with a first-of-its-kind foldable glass - Infinity Flex Display – that gives consumers large screen in a stylish and compact form factor. Galaxy Z Flip comes with Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8GB-256 GB memory combination. It is a dual-SIM smartphone, with one e-SIM and one Nano-SIM card slot.

Galaxy Z Flip can stay open at multiple angles, unlocking opportunities for hands-free selfies and vlogging, along with Google Duo integration. The premium device comes with accidental damage cover, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 dedicated call centre support in India. Galaxy Z Flip is available in three colours, Mirror Gold, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).