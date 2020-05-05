Samsung’s New Galaxy Z Flip Might Feature a Triple Rear Camera Module; Patent Filed

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip ( Photo Credits: IANS)

Seoul, May 4: South Korean tech giant Samsung has filed a new patent for next Galaxy Z Flip smartphone with triple-camera module at the back. According to the design patent filed at WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office), Samsung is looking into two potential designs, both of which include a triple-camera module on the back, reports GSMArena. YouTube Android App Gets Improved Flex Mode Support in Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The Model A would feature a familiar design with horizontal camera placement whereas Model B adopts a vertical stack giving much more room for the mini OLED screen. The company is also expected to launch Galaxy Fold 2 later this year and the device may come in martian green as well as astro blue colour variants, ditching the S-Pen this time. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Mirror Gold Colour Variant Introduced in India At Rs 1.10 Lakh

The device is expected to hit the market in Q3 2020, and may be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in August. Galaxy Fold 2 can offer a larger cover display than the 4.6-inch screen on the original Samsung Galaxy Fold.