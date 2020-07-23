While we are dealing with so many of the problems including some natural disasters, another bad news comes in from Antarctica. An active methane leak has been detected from the sea bed in the southernmost continent. Methane gas is widely responsible for much of the climate change and this leak prompts more fears of the crisis. It is not even clear how and why has this leak happened but it is a worrying thing say, scientists. Findings of the active leak were published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the Royal Society.

As per reports, a large quantity of methane is stored under the seabed in Antarctica. In the region of Ross Sea, an active leak of the gas also called as "methane seeping" in scientific terms has been found. This was first spotted by divers in the year 2011 after which it was researched but it was controlled from releasing out by the microorganisms. What's worrying is the microbes that help to limit the amount of methane escaping into the atmosphere were not found to be reacting as before. So it is a major concern if the leak spreads across and could turn into a global crisis, finds the new study. It is likely to accelerate the process of global warming. Antarctica Registers Record Temperature of 20.75 Celsius.

The report states that it took 5 years for the microorganisms to filter away the gas that was developed at the site. But it is not still leaking into the atmosphere. Andrew Thurber, an oceanographer who led the research told The Guardian, "It is not good news. It may be five to 10 years before a community becomes fully adapted and starts consuming methane." gases like methane contribute to faster warming of the earth. The ultimate source of where this methane comes from is also not known. Massive Iceberg More Than 600-Square-Mile Size Breaks Off Antarctica But Climate Change is Not The Culprit.

This is the second piece of bad news coming in from the continent after reports of the 'doomsday glacier' melting rapidly came in last week. The Thwaites Glacier is melting fast and the rise in the sea level because of it is warned to be catastrophic. The ramifications for most countries, including coastal cities would be devastating.

