Just when you think the Miss Universe beauty pageant is all about celebrating talent, skills, intelligence, addressing social causes and issues, and more, a new controversy arises. The newly crowned Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, is facing criticism over a viral TikTok video. In the video that is now doing the rounds on social media, she is seen atop the Empire State Building, lip-syncing to a Jay-Z song. But it is not her skills or beauty that is capturing viewers’ attention. Victoria seems to be lip-syncing a racial slur in the song. This slip-up has the internet buzzing and left everyone wondering if there will be an apology. The Miss Universe organisation, however, is yet to comment on the video. Victoria Kjær Theilvig Is Miss Universe 2024 Winner: Denmark’s Beauty Queen Wins the 73rd Miss Universe Title, Surpasses Runner-Ups Venezuela, Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand for the Pageant Title.

Miss Universe 2024 Faces Criticism Over Viral TikTok Video

New Miss Universe Caught in Racial Slur Lip-Sync Scandal Just when you thought beauty pageants were about peace, love, and understanding, a **huge** controversy erupts! 🚨🚨 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, the newly crowned Miss Universe from Denmark, has stirred the pot with a… pic.twitter.com/6rzqT3gp7i — know the Unknown (@imurpartha) November 26, 2024

Victoria Kjær Theilvig Seen Lip-Syncing Racial Slur in Jay-Z Song

