Jeff Bezos to fly to the edge of space, beyond the Karman line, on Tuesda, aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

Mumbai, July 20: Jeff Bezos is set to create history by flying to the edge of space beyond the Karman line today on an 11-minute trip. The world's richest man, along with three others, aboard his space company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. Notably, the Karman line is almost 100 km above the Earth. Jeff Bezos will travel to space days after billionaire Richard Branson flew to the edge of space in his spacecraft VSS Unity.

Blue Origin will launch its first human flight NS-16 from a remote site in West Texas. The spaceflight is scheduled to take off at 9 am EDT, i.e. 6: 30 pm IST. The other three people travelling in the space are- Jeff Bezos' brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old female aviator Wally Funk, and the youngest, an 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen. Richard Branson Space Flight Live Streaming Video.

Details about Jeff Bezos' Suborbital Mission:

The flight will land in the West Texas desert. Prior to the launch, Bezos and the other three members re underwent preflight training. It is the 16th space mission of Blue Origin. Since 2012, it has been flight testing the New Shepard rocket. Notably, NS-16 is the first human flight of Blue Origin. The company, in a tweet, had said, "Our first human flight on Tuesday will be the 16th flight in New Shepard's history." Jeff Bezos Space Flight Live Streaming Date And Time in IST: Know When and Where to Watch Live Broadcast of Blue Origin's New Shepard Rocket Launch.

Video of Preflight Training of Crew Members:

New Shepard is The 60-feet-tall and contains a reusable rocket booster and capsule which can host up to six passengers. It is fully autonomous, eliminating the requirement for a human pilot. NS-16 flight is the world's first unpiloted suborbital flight. Bezos chose July 20 as the launch date to honour the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The live streaming of the launch of Blue Origin's N-16 Spaceflight carrying the world's richest man and others will start 90 minutes before the scheduled takeoff time.

On July 11, UK billionaire Branson travelled 86 km above the Earth aboard the Virgin Galactic VSS Unity spaceplane. Branson was among the six crew members on board "VSS Unity". The mission was named "Unity 22". It was the 22nd flight test for VSS Unity. Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla was also a part of the six-member crew.

