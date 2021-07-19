Jeff Bezos to fly to the edge of space, beyond the Karman line, on Tuesda, aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. (Photo credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, July 19: Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, is set to fly to the edge of space on Tuesday on his company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. Jeff Bezos, along with three others, will fly beyond the Karman line, which is a hundred kilometres above the ground. Blue Origin will launch its first human flight NS-16 from from remote site in West Texas. The flight is scheduled to take off at 9 am EDT, i.e. 6: 30 pm IST. Scroll down to know about the launch schedule, when and how to watch live streaming in India and other important details regarding the mission.

Blue Origin's N-16 Spaceflight Launch Date and Time: Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket will take from Launch Site One in West Texas on July 20 at 9 am EDT (6:30 pm IST). Jeff Bezos' brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old female aviator Wally Funk, and the youngest, an 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen will be other passengers on the flight. Richard Branson Space Flight Live Streaming Video.

Here Is The Prelaunch Press Briefing:

Where and How to Blue Origin's N-16 Spaceflight Live Streaming: The live streaming of launch of Blue Origin's N-16 Spaceflight carrying the world's richest man and others will start at 90 minutes before the schedluded takeoff time i.e.6:30 pm IST on July 20. The official YouTube channel of Blue Origin will host the live streaming. You can also watch the live broadcast from Blue Origin. Blue Origin’s First Human Spaceflight: Jeff Bezos To Fly ‘Beyond Karman Line’ on Tuesday.

The flight will land in the West Texas desert. Blue Origin, in a tweet, said, "ur first human flight on Tuesday will be the 16th flight in New Shepard's history. According to space.com, The passengers are currently staying in Blue Origin's "astronaut village". They are reportedly undergoing 14 hours of preflight training. Bezos' flight is the world's first unpiloted suborbital flight. The entire duration of the flight will be 11 minutes. Notably, Bezos chose July 20 as the launch date to honour the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Blue Origin's spaceflight will take off days after Billionaire Sir Richard Branson Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic VSS Unity spaceflight climbed 86 km above the Earth. Branson's flight flew to the edge of space aboard his company Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity on July 11. However, it did not go beyond the Karman line.

