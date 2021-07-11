Santa Fe, July 11: Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic VSS Unity spceflight took off today at 7:30 am PT (8:00 pm IST) from the Spaceport America complex in the US's New Mexico. Richard Branson embarked on a suborbital mission, the “Unity 22” with three crewmates and two pilots. Viewers can watch live streaming video of VSS Unity's journey in space on the official Twitter handle of Virgin Galactic.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

WATCH LIVE: @RichardBranson and crew of mission specialists fly to space on @VirginGalactic’s #Unity22. A new space age is here... https://t.co/kLI6mGCUro — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 11, 2021

