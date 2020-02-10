NASA and ESA Successfully Launches Solar Orbiter Mission to Take Mankind’s First Images of the Sun’s Poles (Watch Live Streaming Video)

NASA and ESA Successfully Launches Solar Orbiter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The European Space Agency (ESA) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has jointly launched the Solar Orbiter on Sunday night (February 9, 2020) on an unprecedented mission to capture the first images of the Sun’s elusive poles. With the help of the Solar Orbiter, scientists will for the first time get a good view of the top and bottom of the Sun. The change of views will reportedly help the scientists to solve mysteries about how the Sun spews high-velocity charged particles that fly outward the solar system. The spacecraft lifted off atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V Rocket rising off a pad at the Space Launch Complex at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Sunday at 11:02 pm EST. The whole event is live-streamed on NASA’s official portal. NASA's Female Astronaut Christina Koch Lands Back on Earth After Record-Breaking 328 Days in Space.

This is ULA’s first launch of the New Year. The Solar Orbiter separated from the rocket as per the planning, 53 minutes after liftoff. According to NASA, the mission is expected to complete 22 orbits of the Sun in 10 years. Solar Orbiter is a collaboration between the ESA and NASA. The mission will return data and images, including first views of the Sun’s Polar Regions. According to the latest report, the teams have reported good performances so far of the Solar Orbiter launch. NASA's Pictures of India by Night And Day Taken 48 Years Apart Shows Stark Contrast.

Watch Live Streaming Video:

LIVE NOW: #SolarOrbiter, an @ESA and NASA collaboration, is set for its journey to the Sun! Tune in to see liftoff of this mission that will provide the first-ever images of the Sun’s poles: https://t.co/W3wMEfPxvB — NASA (@NASA) February 10, 2020

Scientists first proposed this mission more than 20 years ago in 1999. Further, ESA officials planned to launch the mission sometime between 2008 and 2013. But due to technical difficulties, the mission could not be accomplished during the time and ultimately delayed the launch to 2020. This mission was the 82nd flight of the Atlas V and the sixth of its 411 configurations. For now, Solar Orbiter will cruise toward the Sun, completing a few passes of Venus on its way to study the star.