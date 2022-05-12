May will witness a mesmerising flower moon that will be at its peak on Monday, May 16, 2022. The year's total lunar eclipse is termed as 'Super Flower Blood Moon' due to its copper-red colour. The beautifully hued blood moon occurs when the moon is shadowed by the Earth, giving the star a reddish tint. Additionally, it will be a supermoon and will coincide with a total lunar eclipse for most of North America. For all the stargazers, note that this year has, in total, four supermoons. A supermoon is most commonly defined as any "full moon that occurs when the Moon is at least 90% of perigee". And the most exciting part is this month's full moon falls on the same day as the total lunar eclipse. Let's dig into what and how can we see the Super Flower Blood Moon this weekend. When Is Lunar Eclipse 2022? Know Date, Visibility in India, Timing – Everything About Year’s First Chandra Grahan Falling on Buddha Purnima.

Super Flower Blood Moon Live Streaming

If you're hoping to photograph the moon or prepare your gear for the total lunar eclipse, you must first know about the timing and perfect location from wherein you can explore the beauty of the spectacular Blood Mood. According to NASA, "viewers in the Eastern U.S. will see the eclipse begin with the moon well above the horizon, while those in the central part of the country will see it start about an hour and a half after dark. " But don't fret if you don't have an optimal view, as NASA will go Live from its social media channels to show the rare Super Flower Blood Moon on the night of May 16, when its illumination will be at its level best. The name of May's full moon suggests the abundance of flowers associated with spring in the Northern Hemisphere. When is Chandra Grahan 2022? Here Are Some Intriguing Facts You Need To Know About the First Lunar Eclipse of the Year!

Watch LIVE Telecast Of Super Flower Blood Moon

Totality is when the moon is entirely in the Earth's shadow, which will occur from 11:29 p.m. May 15 to 12:53 a.m. May 16. Also, May's flower moon will be in Scorpio. According to experts, this Blood Moon has many spiritual impacts; it will allow making your way to the other side and continue to expand and evolve.

