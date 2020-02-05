Want to See UFO Sightings From a Decade Ago? British Royal Air Force Will Release 'Classified Files' to the Public

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Have you been a space enthusiast, keeping a tab on all the activities that are reported especially dealing with the extra-terrestrials and UFOs? If you watching the videos of such conspiracy theories and origins of UFOs, then the British Defence Ministry is opening a treasure box for the public. The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence (MoD) which documented all reports of unidentified flying objects (UFO) between the year 1950 to 2009 is going to publish them online for public viewing. This is the first time these previously considered "national archives" will be accessible to the public. The UFOs Confirmed! Three Old US Military Videos Showing ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon’ Are Authentic, Says Navy.

These records were considered classified but a spokesperson from the British Royal Air Force (RAF) told The Telegraph, "it had been assessed that it would be better to publish these records, rather than continue sending documents to the National Archives, and so they are looking to put them on to a dedicated gov.uk web page". The publication will be completed in the first quarter of 2020. The Ministry of Defence has not formed any opinion upon the existence of extraterrestrial life. These Videos of UFOs Around the World Will Make You Believe in Aliens.

The RAF used to record all UFO sightings from the early 1950s until 2009. They investigated these reports but it was closed in 2009 after no potential threats were observed. The MoD had formed a Flying Saucer Working Party in the 1950s that concluded UFOs were hoaxes and ordinary objects that were misidentified. The last UFO report dates to 2009. These records have things like " silver disc-shaped light", "orange glowing lights", "diagonal line in the sky" among many others. So these files now accessible to the public will give more fodder to investigate for UFO and conspiracy theorists.