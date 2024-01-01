What Causes a Hangover and How Can We Get Rid of It?

What is the science behind a hangover? What causes the pounding headache, carpet-mouth, the feeble weakness, and the troubling nausea, and are there any cures?My biology teacher at school told us: "You don't buy a beer, you rent it." And the added cost of renting it, he used to say, was the hangover.
But how does alcohol really affect our body and brains, and how much do we known about hangovers? Well, scientists aren't exactly sure what's going on, but everyone who's had a drink knows how miserable they can be.
This holiday season, many of us will be celebrating with a drink or three. But is it possible to come out the other side without any aftereffects?
The chemistry of hangovers
Alcohol is metabolized in the liver by the enzyme alcohol dehydrogenase. As ethanol breaks down, it forms acetaldehyde, which is a toxic chemical the body needs to clear away before it starts causing serious damage.
Studies have shown that the hangover symptoms reach their peak around the point when all the alcohol has been converted to acetaldehyde. It's here when the blood alcohol content is returning to zero.
But its not only alcohol that contributes to hangovers — other compounds in alcoholic drinks like congeners and sulfites, which are particularly common in darker drinks like red wines and whiskeys, also play their part.
Hangover symptoms and their causes
Alcohol affects multiple systems in the body, which explains the many symptoms of hangovers. Here's what we know:
Dehydration: alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it increases urination. Alcohol supresses the release of vasopressin, a hormone that signals the kidneys to retain fluid. This loss of fluid leads to mild dehydration, contributing to headaches and fatigue.
Headache: headaches are a staple of hangovers. One reason is the mild dehydration, which is caused by a minor shrinkage in your brain due to loss of water. This shrinkage pulls the brain away from the skull, dragging on nerves outside the brain that cause pain. Secondly, alcohol is a vasodilator, meaning it can trigger migraine attacks in people who are prone to them.
Nausea: Alcohol irritates the stomach lining and increases stomach acid release, leading to nausea and stomach upset.
Fatigue: Along with the late night, alcohol consumption causes fragmented and disrupted sleep, making you tired and irritable the following day. Second to this is the fact that alcohol increase general inflammation in the body, which is caused by a general immune response to clear out damaging chemicals. This contributes the general malaise you might feel when hung