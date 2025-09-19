New Delhi, September 19: Industry body Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and Siemens Limited inaugurated an Operational Technology (OT) Cyber Security Lab at the Nasscom campus in Noida on Friday. The initiative aims to strengthen cybersecurity of national infrastructure and as serve as an innovation platform for startups providing access to technology, equipment. It will provide expertise necessary to develop and test their cybersecurity solutions in real-world OT scenarios in a safe and controlled environment, an official statement said.

The lab is envisioned as hub for training, awareness, and skill development by providing hands-on exposure to professionals across critical sectors on OT cybersecurity practices. This testbed is equipped to allow the latest tests including defense-in-depth for OT environments, the release said. It also offers hands-on training and promotes collaboration among government, academia, and private sector stakeholders. Aravind Srinivas Announces Google’s Gemini Nano Banana Now Available on Perplexity WhatsApp Bot for High-Quality Image Generation.

KK Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, inaugurated the facility,and said that securing OT environments is vital for national security. He urged startups and researchers to utilise the lab to enhance defences for critical infrastructure. Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI, announced that the lab will serve as an extension of the National Centre of Excellence, a joint initiative between MeitY and DSCI. The lab will facilitate collaboration between government agencies, academia, industry and startups involved in critical infrastructure, he added. X Monetisation Down Funny Memes, GIFs and Jokes Trend on Social Media Amid Hours-Long Outage on Elon Musk’s Platform.

Suprakash Chaudhuri, Head of Digital Industries, Siemens Limited stressed that rapid digitalisation led to the convergence of IT and OT exposing the systems to new vulnerabilities. The lab will help empower industries in India to build resilient and Cybersecure operations, he added. India’s digital forensics market is projected to skyrocket at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 40 per cent to reach Rs 11,829 crore ($1.39 billion) by FY 2029-30, more than triple the global average of 11 per cent.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2025 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).