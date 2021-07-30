New Delhi: Popular social media app Snapchat experienced a massive outage globally early on Friday as users in the US, Mexico, Europe and Australia reported experiencing with logging in. Snapchat said in a tweet that it had resolved the issue, suggesting that users should update the app from iOS store. Snapchat Users Can Now Put 3D Bitmoji Avatars on Profile.

"The issue has been resolved. If you're still having trouble, please manually update your app in the App Store," the company posted. "We're aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in. Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!" The company said in an earlier tweet.

We’re aware of a technical issue impacting some Snapchatters. Please hang tight as we are looking into it and working on a fix! — Snapchat (@Snapchat) July 30, 2021

"When it's been over an hour and Snapchat's still not working," posted on user.

"Me after logging out, deleting the app, redownloading it, deleting it for the second time, restarting my phone and Snapchat still not working," another posted.

The issue has been resolved. If you're still having trouble, please manually update your app in the App Store! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) July 30, 2021

The platform experiencing a massive issue as of Thursday evening, with more than 125,000 users reported problems on website outage tracking platform Downdetector. The frustrated users took to Twitter to react to the Snapchat issues, with an outpouring of memes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2021 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).