Content creator LeenaLove has revealed her tips on how to make social media work for you on a budget – no matter how small. Saving your work is fundamental to making your account a success, believes LeenaLove, and this can easily be achieved by always having a main account and a backup one.

Due to many social media sites' temperamental rules and regulations, it sometimes doesn’t take much and all of your hard work to be lost or to lose a chunk of followers.

Another great tip to score more hits and engagement is to know what days and times are good to post for your audience. Not only your existing following but to increase it and drive up the numbers. LeenaLove warns those starting out not to be seduced by “trendy” hashtags as it can be very easy for your content to get swallowed up.

The social media expert suggests going for smaller ones that will allow your work to shine and stand out. Collaboration is another great (and free!) tool to help make your social media a success.

She recommends following lots of other social media content creators, not only to be inspired but also to analyse how they are managing their profiles. Building business relationships with these accounts and creators might get you free shoutouts on their pages in exchange for one on your own.

While some may try to charge, LeenaLove advises speaking to previous creators who have received shoutouts and asking them what return they got to see if it was worth the cost.

This is the same when it comes to paying for ads. Don’t be tempted to shell out for promotions that won’t be seen by your target audience. Do your research and haggle. One way LeenaLove keeps track is by setting a goal, so whatever outgoings she pays for there will be a clear timeline of when she can expect to see a return.

However, all the plugs in the world won’t help keep followers if your content isn’t up to scratch. The model suggests taking time to ensure you are up to date with new content and themes on social media, including videos, pictures, and posts.

Followers will inspect your work so she recommends only posting the best stuff to ensure you show off your professionalism and how serious you take your brand. Also, creating a niche on your page is another great and cost effective way of increasing your social media following.

LeenaLove combines her live streaming, cosplay modeling and music on her account, which gives her more chances to provide different content and get different attractions.

The last tip the social media expert swears by is to have fun. Engaging with followers, replying to messages and comments, following people back are all completely free and easy ways to boost and strengthen your following.