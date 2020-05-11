StoreSe Announces Its Grocery Delivery Service in Delhi NCR

StoreSe (Photo Credits: StoreSe Twitter)

New Delhi, May 11: StoreSe.in, a new grocery delivery platform, on Monday announced the launch of its services in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region starting this week. In partnering with offline retail brands such as Vishal MegaMart, Modern Bazaar, Metro Cash & Carry, MORE & others, StoreSe aims to provide "guaranteed delivery within 24 hours." Delhi NCR is the first region outside Bengaluru where StoreSe will deliver its services. Swiggy Expands Its Grocery Delivery Service To Over 125 Cities in India.

StoreSe said it will expand into other cities such as Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune, Mumbai and a few tier-2 cities in the next few weeks. To use StoreSe, one can visit StoreSe.in, select their location, choose the items they need from the product catalogue and pay for their order. Once a nearby store receives the order, they are allowed a maximum of 24 hours to keep the entire order ready. The payment by customers is made online.

StoreSe said it has partnered with cab drivers via leading cab aggregators to ensure smooth and quick deliveries. The StoreSe platform has been built by retail tech startup, Perpule. The focus of the company is to launch products which enable retailers to provide seamless customer experience, both online and offline. The retail-tech startup was founded in October 2016 by Abhinav Pathak, Saketh BSV and Yogesh Ghaturle.

"Our vision has always been to make offline stores future-ready and support them in all possible ways including helping them go online and become e-commerce ready," said Pathak, CEO & Cofounder, Perpule. "Our prediction was that e-commerce from stores would pick up and become a significant contributor probably by 2024 and we were investing with a long term approach to make sure the infra to make that happen exists. But it's all getting fast-tracked and I guess Covid-19 has completely changed the world," he said.